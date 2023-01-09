UrduPoint.com

ECP Dismissed Disqualification Plea Against Ishaq Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday dismissed the disqualification plea against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Minister for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The commission announced the judgment reserved on the plea filed by the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem seeking disqualification of Ishaq Dar for not taking the oath of membership of the Senate within 60 days of the election.

The judgment stated that the notification of Ishaq Dar's success was suspended on March 29, 2018, which was restored after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition.

It should be noted that the Election Commission reserved its decision on Ishaq Dar on September 26, 2022, while Ishaq Dar returned home after 5 years on September 27, 2022, and took oath as a member of the Senate and Finance Minister after reaching Pakistan.

