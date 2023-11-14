Open Menu

ECP Dismisses Allegations Of Cabinet’s Asset Disclosure Refusal

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ECP dismisses allegations of cabinet’s asset disclosure refusal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday firmly refuted reports from the media alleging a refusal to share asset details of the caretaker Prime Minister and cabinet members.

The ECP spokesperson confirmed that the assets of the Federal cabinet, including the Prime Minister, had been duly submitted to the commission by Section 230(3) of the Election Act 2017.

According to regulations, once the Commission green lights the publication of statements under Section 230(3) and Election Rules 170(3) in the Official Gazette, it becomes officially documented.

Individuals have the option to obtain copies of declarations published under Section 138 in the official gazette by submitting an application and completing the necessary payment at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad.

