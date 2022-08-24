ECP dismisses appeals against fines imposed on Imran Khan, Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and senior party leader Asad Umer wherein they had challenged the hefty fines imposed on them by the Commission for violating election code of conduct.

A four-member bench heard the appeals and announced its decision after no one on behalf of Imran Khan and Asad Umer appeared before the commission to pursue the case. The ECP ordered both leaders to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

It may be noted that despite ECP directives, Imran Khan had visited Swat while he was still in office and addressed a gathering on March 15 ahead of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's local government elections that were scheduled for March 31. The ECP had, as a result, imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the new ECP code of conduct, no public office-holder can visit the districts where elections are to be held.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Tosha Khana case that was filed by six treasury members of National Assembly.

A four-member bench of ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) heard the petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

Imran Khan's counsel Barrister Gauhar appeared in the court and argued that a similar reference of the Speaker National Assembly was already being heard at the Election Commission, so the application on behalf of six MNAs on same Toshakhana case had become ineffective and one petition should be quashed.

The hearing in Toshakhana case would be resumed on August 29.