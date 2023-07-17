Open Menu

ECP Dismisses Baseless Claims About EMS Software

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ECP dismisses baseless claims about EMS software

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson on Monday refuted all rumours circulating in the media regarding the Electronic Management System (EMS).

According to the spokesperson, the EMS software was functioning perfectly, and there were no issues with its operations.

The spokesperson emphasized that the reason behind the delay in EMS training lied with the data entry operators who were scheduled to participate.

These operators are responsible for data entry, validation, transmission, and accuracy, and they have been assigned duties until July 20, 2023.

The spokesperson firmly stated that such claims held no validity and urged the public not to be swayed by misinformation.

The election commission urged all stakeholders to rely on accurate information from official sources and avoid being misled by false reports.

