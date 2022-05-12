UrduPoint.com

ECP Dismisses PTI's Disqualification Reference Against 20 Defecting MNAs

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

ECP dismisses PTI's disqualification reference against 20 defecting MNAs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :In a detailed judgment, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) reference against its 20 defecting members of the National Assembly for disqualification on grounds of defection under Article 63A (1) (a) of the constitution.

A three-member panel of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case. The Chief Election Commissioner read the verdict, which was earlier reserved by the election commission's three-member panel.

The detailed order of the three-member commission which was issued later said, " We are of the unanimous view that declarations/references have not been proved in terms of Article 63 A (1) (a) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973." It added, in the light of arguments of the learned counsel for the parties and material available before the commission, the members have arrived at the irresistible conclusion that the petitioner party has failed to substantiate the factum of defection as mentioned in the declaration in compliance with the provisions of Article 63A(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The commission said that the perusal of record reveals that the alleged defectors have neither resigned nor made any statement before the media or any other forum that they have joined any other parliamentary party.

The judgment said it is settled law that the issue of defection entails panel consequences resulting in de-seating the Member of Parliament.

It is a well-settled principle of interpretation that a panel provision should be construed strictly and its scope should not be extended unless it is to be required by the clear language used therein or by necessary intendment.

The commission observed that the burden of proof squarely lies on the petitioner to prove that the respondents have practically left PTI and joined another political party. They said that the petitioner has neither attached such reliable document with reference nor been able to produce any such document that respondents have actually left PTI or tendered their resignations.

The order said the only reliance placed upon were the newspaper clippings and videos which were just mentioned in the notices and declarations without details and source thereof like name of news channels etc.

The order said that conclusive proof for joining another political party is also lacking and that all the case is built up on allegations, conjunctures and surmises.

The judgment said, the declarations were sent to the Commissioner on April 9, 2022, and were received to the CEC on April 11, 2022. However, from the date of receiving the declaration till date, the petitioner did not produce any reliable, credible, and authentic evidences in support of their claim.

The only material provided to the Commission was a copy of the show-cause notice and a copy of the declaration passed by the party head of PTI, the order added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan April Media All From

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

28 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

49 minutes ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

49 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

49 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.