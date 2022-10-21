UrduPoint.com

ECP Disqualified Imran As Per Constitution: Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 08:12 PM

ECP disqualified Imran as per constitution: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday, termed the Election Commission's decision, disqualifying Imran Khan, as per the constitution and law, adding that ToshaKhana reference was an open and shut case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Friday, termed the Election Commission's decision, disqualifying Imran Khan, as per the constitution and law, adding that ToshaKhana reference was an open and shut case.

He in a statement, issued here, said that "Imran Khan did not disclose the gifts stolen from ToshaKhana and in three consecutive years- 2018, 2019 and 2020- he (Imran) did not mention the gifts of ToshaKhana in the returns submitted to the Election Commission." The provincial minister said that Imran Khan was "proved corrupt and those who used to accuse others got themselves caught today." "Imran Khan's mentality misguided the young generation and the ECP decision has cleared the grime from politics," he opined.

There was clear evidence of money laundering in the foreign funding case against Imran Khan as well, he noted.

