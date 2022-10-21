- Home
ECP Disqualifies Imran Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday disqualified PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan from politics in Tosha Khana case.
The Judgment, reserved a month ago, was announced by five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner.
