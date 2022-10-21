UrduPoint.com

ECP Disqualifies Imran Khan In Toshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2022 | 11:48 AM

ECP disqualifies Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

The Commission has announced it's verdict reserved last year in September.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The Commission has summoned many others including Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the PTI chairman.

The PTI leaders have started making comments against the ECP before it's decision in Thoshakhana case.

Shireen Mazari also tweeted and said that it was politically motivated case and alleged that Nawaz and others were behind it.

Taking to Twitter, Malaika Bukhari also said the similar words against the ECP.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Twitter

Recent Stories

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

58 minutes ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

1 hour ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

1 hour ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

1 hour ago
 Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltis ..

Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.