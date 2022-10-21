ECP disqualifies Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Commission has announced it's verdict reserved last year in September.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2022) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

The Commission has summoned many others including Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the PTI chairman.

The PTI leaders have started making comments against the ECP before it's decision in Thoshakhana case.

Shireen Mazari also tweeted and said that it was politically motivated case and alleged that Nawaz and others were behind it.

Taking to Twitter, Malaika Bukhari also said the similar words against the ECP.

