- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provisions section 182
ECP Draws Attention Of Contesting Candidates For Bye-election In NA-171 To Provisions Section 182
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 10:23 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of contesting candidates for Bye Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of contesting candidates for Bye Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll.
Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both, said a press release issued here Friday.
Accordingly, the election campaign for Bye-Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III shall come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between the 10th and 11th September, 2024. The political parties and the candidates are requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the 12th September, 2024.
Recent Stories
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Several milk shops and fast food outlets' owners netted for adulteration in Mirp ..
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prim ..
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told
RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand operation vital to flush out new wave of terrorism: Advisor Malik2 minutes ago
-
Security of banks to be enhanced in DIKhan4 minutes ago
-
Sikandar Sultan meets Chairman Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan4 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme4 minutes ago
-
Five bogies of goods train derail near Kotri railway station2 minutes ago
-
PTI spreading negative propaganda to gain political mileage: Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsa ..2 minutes ago
-
Electricity’s demand continuously decreasing: Senate body told2 minutes ago
-
RIUJ lauds Pb govt for taking action against land mafia in Murree2 minutes ago
-
PTI KP Govt puts another competent, best performing officer on hitlist2 minutes ago
-
Twelve terrorists killed in Tirah Valley IBO25 minutes ago
-
One killed, five injured in road mishap25 minutes ago
-
River Indus still flow in medium, low flood25 minutes ago