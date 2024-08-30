ECP draws attention of contesting candidates for bye-election in NA-171 to provisions section 182

The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of contesting candidates for Bye Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has drawn attention of contesting candidates for Bye Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III, to the provisions of Section 182 of the Elections Act, 2017, which provides that no person shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting and no person shall promote or join in any procession within the area of the constituency during a period of 48 hours ending at midnight following the conclusion of the poll.

Any person who contravenes these provisions of law shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both, said a press release issued here Friday.

Accordingly, the election campaign for Bye-Election in NA-171 R.Y. Khan-III shall come to an end with effect from the midnight falling between the 10th and 11th September, 2024. The political parties and the candidates are requested to follow the provisions of law and exercise self-restraint so that the poll is held in an orderly and peaceful manner on the 12th September, 2024.