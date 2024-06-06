Open Menu

ECP Empowered To Form Tribunals: PML-N

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has the authority to establish tribunals, and anyone with objections should approach ECP for remedy

Speaking outside of the Election Commission, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, alongside PML-N leaders Anjum Aqeel and Raja Khurram Nawaz, condemned the ongoing media trial and false propaganda about Islamabad's three Constituencies.

He stated that Election Commission can issue any order regarding the Election Tribunal, and he has submitted his proposals on tribunal to them.

He said that PML-N never criticized the judges while PTI did it. He urged the PTI members to refrain from spreading propaganda through media. He said, every citizen including members of the national assembly had the constitutional rights for transparent investigation.

