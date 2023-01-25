ECP encourages women voters to actively participate in election: Zeeshan Khan

UrduPoint.com

District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan on Wednesday said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) encouraged women to actively participate in the upcoming general elections

Addressing a voter seminar organized at Sangi Welfare Foundation Office Shimla Hill, he said that women have an important role in the democratic process, and women should participate in the election campaign alongside men and cast their votes.

Zeeshan Khan said that Election Commission was responsible to provide all necessary information to the voters, to make the election process more transparent and we have empowered the observers to monitor the entire process without any interference.

He said that to ensure accuracy of the vote, ECP established a door-to-door vote verification and display center to enable the preparation of error-free and transparent voter lists.

He further said that if any of the votes are not recorded in their correct place, then they should visit the District Election Commissioner Office Abbottabad to ensure the correctness of the vote.

