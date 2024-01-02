ECP enforces conduct rules, removes candidates' ads above prescribed limits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) monitoring teams have started removing the illegal advertisement hoardings of the candidates aspiring to participate in the elections of National and Provincial assemblies.

Monitoring teams deployed nationwide are currently removing advertisement hoardings that exceed prescribed limits, stated an official of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the monitoring teams in Multan and Sialkot are removing promotional materials of candidates who have erected advertisement hoardings in contravention of the code of conduct.

In accordance with the Election Commission of Pakistan's Code of Conduct issued on December 20, 2023, individuals and political parties are prohibited from affixing or distributing posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners, or portraits larger than the specified sizes outlined by the ECP.

The specified dimensions are as follows: posters should measure 18 inches by 23 inches, pamphlets, leaflets, and handbills can have a maximum size of 9 by 6 inches, banners should not exceed 3 by 9 feet, and portraits should be limited to 2 by 3 feet.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also established the Election Monitoring and Control Center (EMCC) at provincial and district levels for swift complaint resolution.

Operating round the clock until polling day concludes on February 8 and results are finalized, the center employs social media and electronic media monitoring.

Complaints can be sent through fax or email, and promptly addressed by trained personnel. The control room stays in touch with relevant Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs), urging individuals to use the helpline via [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0327-5050610. Another helpline at 111-327-000 operates from 8 am to 6 pm for complainants' convenience.

