ECP Enforces Full Transfer Ban In Sialkot To Ensure PP-52 By-election Transparency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has enforced a strict ban on the posting and transfer of officers within Sialkot district, aiming to ensure a transparent and impartial electoral process for the upcoming PP-52, Sialkot-IX, Punjab by-election.

According to a notification, the ban will remain in effect until the Names of returned candidates are published. Officials confirm that the decision is part of broader efforts to prevent undue influence and maintain neutrality in the electoral process.

Additionally, the ECP has prohibited government functionaries or elected representatives, including local government officials, from announcing any development schemes for Constituencies where bye-elections are underway until June 1, 2025.

