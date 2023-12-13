ECP enforces nationwide ban on deputy commissioners' transfer, posting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a nationwide ban on the transfer and posting of Deputy Commissioners and Additional Deputy Commissioners and others assigned to supervise the upcoming elections.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary Establishment and the four Chief Secretaries, the ECP emphasized the strict enforcement of the ban, citing the pivotal roles assigned to DCs and ADCs in the upcoming general elections.

“I am directed to state that the Commission has appointed DROs, ROs and AROs on 11th December 2023 for the conduct of General Elections 2024. To this end Commission has imposed complete ban on the posting/ transfer and leaves of DROs, ROs, AROs and Data Entry Operator DEOs (EMS Operators) engaged in Election process forthwith and till the culmination of election process,” says the letter.