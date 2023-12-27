Open Menu

ECP Ensures Seamless IT Operations In 2024 Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2023 | 08:28 PM

ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed on Wednesday that all operational and IT systems were running smoothly without any issues during the 2024 general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed on Wednesday that all operational and IT systems were running smoothly without any issues during the 2024 general elections.

The ECP spokesperson stated that the commission has readied an automated and modern Election Management System, to be used for transmitting and compiling election results from Presiding Officers to Returning Officers.

The automated system has undergone multiple tests, and additional features have been incorporated into the EMS system to assist Returning Officers, ensuring data preservation for future reference, even in the initial phases of the elections.

However, some challenges arose in remote areas with internet connectivity issues, hindering returning officers from sending lists of nominated candidates to various election commissioners.

The Election Commission introduced additional functions in the EMS specifically to aid Returning Officers.

The Primary role of the EMS is to transmit and compile election results, and it will be utilized solely on polling day. Claims that the EMS has failed are baseless, as it has not yet been operationalized.

The Election Commission assures that there are no risks to the transmission and tabulation of election results through the EMS. The Commission is confident in its preparations for the 2024 General Elections and the functionality of the Election Management System.

Concerns and apprehensions raised in certain circles regarding this matter are unfounded. It is being ensured that all Returning Officers have access to fibre optic facilities, and Wi-Fi devices are available as an alternative. It's important to note that the internet is not necessary for tabulating election results.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Internet Election Commission Of Pakistan All From

Recent Stories

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capita ..

Police prevent election protest in DR Congo capital

8 minutes ago
 China firmly opposes double standards on counterte ..

China firmly opposes double standards on counterterrorism: Mao Ning

8 minutes ago
 Sale of fried food items on rise

Sale of fried food items on rise

8 minutes ago
 New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyrig ..

New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over copyright infringement

4 minutes ago
 Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

Yemeni ambassador meets FCCI president

4 minutes ago
 CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship t ..

Punjab University (PU) alumnus gives scholarship to Zoology students

5 minutes ago
 AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary wit ..

AJK observes BB’s 16th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence:

1 minute ago
 AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakist ..

AJA to establish latest industrial units in Pakistan: Alan Xiao

2 minutes ago
 NA-122: objection filed against Imran Khan's paper ..

NA-122: objection filed against Imran Khan's papers

2 minutes ago
 Rehana Mustafa pays tribute to BB on her death ann ..

Rehana Mustafa pays tribute to BB on her death anniversary

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Irrigation Department releases annual canal ..

Punjab Irrigation Department releases annual canal closure timetable

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan