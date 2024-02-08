ECP Ensures Timely Election Results.
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM
Additional Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation), ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari said on Thursday the commission was committed to ensuring timely announcement of the election results
“Results from remote areas may take longer; those from cities would be finalized today,” he said.
Speaking exclusively to Pakistan Television news, he clarified that the Election Management System (EMS) set up for results was not reliant on internet connectivity.
Internet outages would not impact the election results process, he clarified.
He explained that the process of counting, data entry on Forms, and result submission had been precisely arranged to avoid any hiccups.
Returning Officers (ROs) would be able to input results offline on the EMS system, he added.
Shinwari expressed satisfaction with the Election Day process, noting only minor incidents and complaints.
He said that throughout the day, international journalists and foreign observers from Europe and the Commonwealth visited the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) monitoring cell.
They showed complete satisfaction with the election process, he added.
He also mentioned the operation of 180 regional election control centers under the ECP central monitoring center, ensuring comprehensive oversight of the electoral process across the country.
