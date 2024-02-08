Open Menu

ECP Ensures Timely Election Results.

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM

ECP ensures timely election results.

Additional Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation), ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari said on Thursday the commission was committed to ensuring timely announcement of the election results

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Additional Director General (Monitoring & Evaluation), ECP, Haroon Khan Shinwari said on Thursday the commission was committed to ensuring timely announcement of the election results.

“Results from remote areas may take longer; those from cities would be finalized today,” he said.

Speaking exclusively to Pakistan Television news, he clarified that the Election Management System (EMS) set up for results was not reliant on internet connectivity.

Internet outages would not impact the election results process, he clarified.

He explained that the process of counting, data entry on Forms, and result submission had been precisely arranged to avoid any hiccups.

Returning Officers (ROs) would be able to input results offline on the EMS system, he added.

Shinwari expressed satisfaction with the Election Day process, noting only minor incidents and complaints.

He said that throughout the day, international journalists and foreign observers from Europe and the Commonwealth visited the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) monitoring cell.

They showed complete satisfaction with the election process, he added.

He also mentioned the operation of 180 regional election control centers under the ECP central monitoring center, ensuring comprehensive oversight of the electoral process across the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Internet Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan May From PTV

Recent Stories

Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Info ..

Caretaker Baluchistan Provincial Minister for Information Jan Achakzai congratul ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process

Commissioner Kohat reviews the voting process

8 minutes ago
 The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just ..

The Midrange Marvel: Grab the realme C67 for Just PKR 47,999

28 minutes ago
 Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stati ..

Polling concludes peacefully in 1601 polling stations of Bahawalpur

8 minutes ago
 Five US Marines confirmed dead after California he ..

Five US Marines confirmed dead after California helicopter crash

9 minutes ago
 DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2 ..

DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2024

5 minutes ago
Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holdi ..

Kamran Tessori congratulates admin, LEAs for holding peaceful elections

5 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI ..

Sri Lanka readies for challenge in Afghanistan ODI series

5 minutes ago
 Polling process in Hazara Division concludes peace ..

Polling process in Hazara Division concludes peacefully

5 minutes ago
 UN panel demands Russia halt 'forcible transfer' o ..

UN panel demands Russia halt 'forcible transfer' of Ukrainian children

5 minutes ago
 General Polls 2024: Pakistan advances towards stro ..

General Polls 2024: Pakistan advances towards strong democratic system

44 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on hi ..

Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary t ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan