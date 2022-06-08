UrduPoint.com

ECP Establishes 104 Display Centers In Sanghar

June 08, 2022

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Election commission of Pakistan has set up display centres for correction of the Names of voters, verification and registration of vote as per temporary and permanent addresses mentioned in the CNICs.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office on Wednesday, District Election Commissioner Sanghar Shahnawaz Brohi said that about 104 display centres with duly appointed officers have been established to help voters of both urban and rural areas regarding the registration of votes.

District election officer has asked all registered and aspiring applicants to ensure their registration till June 19.

He appealed to the people to ensure their maximum participation in the campaign so that the right of casting the correct vote could be provided.

