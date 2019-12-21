UrduPoint.com
ECP Establishes 297 Display Centers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:58 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established 297 display centers in the district where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday established 297 display centers in the district where eligible voters can register their votes, delete and make required changes in the voter lists.

According to the District Election Office, the display centers have been established in all Patwar circles of the district where ECP officials will provide services to the voters on daily basis from December 23 to January 22, 2020. The ECP officials would also listen to the grievances of the voters.

The citizens of the district can come and make required changes in the voter lists of their families, the single form would be acceptable for review with the copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) and the original card should be displayed by the applicant to the staff.

A detailed list of Display centers has been sent to the neighborhood councils where every person can locate his/her center and can also locate their voter center by sending CNIC through a message on 800.

Forms 15, 16 and 17 available on display centers, would be used for new voter registration, complaints or deletion of votes and correction respectively. All forms can be downloaded from ecp.gov.pk and submitted along with CNIC and the original card should be displayed by the applicant to the staff.

