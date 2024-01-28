ECP Establishes 90,675 Polling Stations Nationwide For Upcoming Elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a network of 90,675 polling stations nationwide, including 25,320 for men, 23,950 for women, and 41,405 combined polling stations.
According to the commission, approximately 50,944 polling stations are slated for establishment in Punjab, including 14,556 for men, 14,036 for women, and 22,352 combined polling stations.
Similarly, approximately 19,006 polling stations are designated for establishment in Sindh, comprising 4,443 for men, 4,313 for women, and 10,250 combined polling stations.
Likewise, approximately 15,697 polling stations are planned for establishment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 4,810 for men, 4,286 for women, and 6,601 combined polling stations would be in operation.
Approximately 5,028 polling stations are planned for setup in Baluchistan, 1,317 for females, 1,511 for males and 2,200 catering to both men and women.
Likewise, a total of 276,398 polling booths will be established nationwide, comprising 128,846 for females and 147,552 for males.
Moreover, there will be approximately 149,434 polling booths in Punjab, 65,005 in Sindh, 47,077 in KP, and 14,882 in Balochistan.
