Open Menu

ECP Establishes Central Control Room To Monitor Sindh LG By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2023 | 09:13 PM

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room/ complaint cell in Islamabad to monitor the local government by-elections taking place in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a central control room/ complaint cell in Islamabad to monitor the local government by-elections taking place in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday.

The control room has been set up and will operate continuously until the final results are received. The control room's role includes addressing any polling-related complaint that emerges during the elections. Complaints can be submitted 24/7 through phone, fax, or email.

As per an ECP spokesperson, the election process will be monitored by senior officers from the control room.

The Control Room maintains continuous communication with District Monitoring Officers and Monitoring Teams in Sindh.

Setting up the central control room showcases the ECP's proactive approach to ensuring a smooth and equitable local government election process in Sindh.

The spokesperson stated that concerns regarding polling can be reported at any time using the phone numbers 051-9201057; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

14 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

6 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

11 minutes ago
 Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

11 minutes ago
Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

4 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

4 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

4 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

4 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 5 ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 52nd day

4 minutes ago
 3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clini ..

3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology kicks off in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan