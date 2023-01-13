ECP establishes Control Room to monitor Karachi LG polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A central control room has been established at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretariat, Islamabad to monitor the second phase of local government elections being held in Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday (Jan 15).

A spokesman of the ECP said in a statement that the control room would start working from Saturday (Jan 14) and will continue uninterrupted operations till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers would monitor the election process from the control room, while the electoral body's secretary and special secretary would monitor the election process from the office of the Provincial Election Commission Sindh in Karachi.

The Spokesman warned that any interference or disruption in polling process won't be tolerated. Immediate action would be taken against election code violators.

The Spokesman said that polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com