ECP Establishes Election Monitoring Centers To Handle KP LG By-election Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 07:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to register and resolve public complaints during the local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20.
According to the ECP spokesperson, "These control rooms are located at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, as well as at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to address region-specific complaints efficiently. Trained personnel are stationed at the centers to provide swift and efficient solutions to public grievances."
"This multi-level approach ensures efficient complaint resolution and provides easily accessible support to the public," he added.
"The Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and addressing concerns in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.
"Complaints can be submitted at EMCCs on October 19 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Beginning October 20, the control rooms will continue to communicate with relevant personnel and stakeholders, remaining operational until the electoral process concludes," he informed.
The spokesperson prompted individuals to file their concerns regarding LG bye-elections with their EMCC through email at [email protected], emphasizing the availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 051-111-327-000 for their convenience.
The control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.
