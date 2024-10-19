Open Menu

ECP Establishes Election Monitoring Centers To Handle KP LG By-election Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2024 | 07:42 PM

ECP establishes Election Monitoring Centers to handle KP LG by-election complaints

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to register and resolve public complaints during the local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a four-tier Election Monitoring and Control Centres (EMCC) to register and resolve public complaints during the local government by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 20.

According to the ECP spokesperson, "These control rooms are located at the provincial, divisional, and district levels, as well as at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad to address region-specific complaints efficiently. Trained personnel are stationed at the centers to provide swift and efficient solutions to public grievances."

"This multi-level approach ensures efficient complaint resolution and provides easily accessible support to the public," he added.

"The Election Commission of Pakistan is committed to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and addressing concerns in a timely manner," the spokesperson said.

"Complaints can be submitted at EMCCs on October 19 from 8 AM to 5 PM. Beginning October 20, the control rooms will continue to communicate with relevant personnel and stakeholders, remaining operational until the electoral process concludes," he informed.

The spokesperson prompted individuals to file their concerns regarding LG bye-elections with their EMCC through email at [email protected], emphasizing the availability of a round-the-clock helpline at 051-111-327-000 for their convenience.

The control center is equipped with monitoring capabilities for both social media and electronic media. Moreover, complaints can be lodged via fax at 051-9204404.

.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media October Media From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan

Gold prices surge to record high in Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not followin ..

Imran Khan reprimands PTI leaders for not following his plan to get him out of j ..

24 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup

New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup

New Zealand beat Britain to defend America's Cup

2 minutes ago
 Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil ..

Grow Green Network Demands ADB tor revisit Fossil Fuel Financing

2 minutes ago
 Two lives lost in Indus River drowning

Two lives lost in Indus River drowning

2 minutes ago
GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference ..

GCUF to hold International Microbiology Conference on Nov 13-15

3 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence bec ..

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

3 hours ago
 Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

4 hours ago
 Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (S ..

Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organizes awareness sess ..

4 minutes ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan