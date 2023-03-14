UrduPoint.com

ECP Establishes Facilitation Centre For Pb Assembly Candidates, Voters

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 06:58 PM

ECP establishes facilitation centre for Pb Assembly candidates, voters

District Election Commission set up a facilitation centre at Pir Khursheed Colony for the convenience of Punjab Assembly election aspirants and voters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Election Commission set up a facilitation centre at Pir Khursheed Colony for the convenience of Punjab Assembly election aspirants and voters.

The office located at Al Saeed Manzil, Pir Khursheed Colony will operate round the clock in three shifts for this purpose.

The step has been taken on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The voters and the candidates can contact at two land-line numbers 061-9330403-4 for any query, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

2 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

3 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.