ECP establishes facilitation centre for Pb Assembly candidates, voters

District Election Commission set up a facilitation centre at Pir Khursheed Colony for the convenience of Punjab Assembly election aspirants and voters

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :District Election Commission set up a facilitation centre at Pir Khursheed Colony for the convenience of Punjab Assembly election aspirants and voters.

The office located at Al Saeed Manzil, Pir Khursheed Colony will operate round the clock in three shifts for this purpose.

The step has been taken on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The voters and the candidates can contact at two land-line numbers 061-9330403-4 for any query, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.