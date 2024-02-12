ECP Establishes Four Dedicated Counters For Election Petition Filings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established four counters at the Election Commission Secretariat to assist and facilitate individuals filing election petitions.
According to ECP spokesman, these four counters are located in front of the commission building, with a separate counter designated for receiving applications from each province.
