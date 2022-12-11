ECP establishes Monitoring Cell to keep vigil over Balochistan LG polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Monitoring Cell and Central Control Room in Islamabad for the registration of complaints related to local government polls being held in two districts and municipal committee, Haramzai of district Pashin, Balochistan on Sunday.

According to the Elec­tion Commission, the control room would continue working till the compi­lation of polling results.

The polling-related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone number 051-9204402-03. The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

No complaint has been received by Monitoring Cell Islamabad yet.

Immediate action will be taken on any violation.