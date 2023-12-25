Open Menu

ECP Establishes Online Facilitation Centre For Nomination Paper Scrutiny

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 09:03 PM

ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nomination paper scrutiny

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Facilitation Centre within its secretariat to assist Returning Officers in examining nomination papers in collaboration with NADRA, NAB, FIA, FBR, and the State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Facilitation Centre within its secretariat to assist Returning Officers in examining nomination papers in collaboration with NADRA, NAB, FIA, FBR, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Facilitation Centre will operate 24/7. The details of candidates submitted by Returning Officers are being forwarded to the mentioned departments for scrutiny.

In written communication, the Election Commission has directed the Secretaries of the Power Division, Petroleum Division, National Telecommunication, Housing and Works Division, as well as the Chief Secretaries and Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to acquire lists of candidates from the ECP.

The spokesman asked defaulters to remain in contact with their respective Returning Officers during nomination papers scrutiny from December 25 to 30. He vowed to ensure recoveries from defaulters. He asked federal and provincial departments to immediately contact returning officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau State Bank Of Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Federal Investigation Agency December FBR Capital Development Authority From Nomination Papers Housing

Recent Stories

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of Nisar Qadri

5 minutes ago
 I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Kh ..

I was offered BAT symbol but I declined: Pervez Khattak

3 hours ago
 COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmon ..

COAS calls for promoting greater interfaith harmony in society

3 hours ago
 Indian plane passengers held in France probe set t ..

Indian plane passengers held in France probe set to leave

6 minutes ago
 Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpin ..

Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Te ..

Pakistan all set to take on Kangaroos in second Test match tomorrow

6 hours ago
Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from acti ..

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi announces retirement from active politics

6 hours ago
 West Bank Christian village prays for peace in Gaz ..

West Bank Christian village prays for peace in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's vibrant youth showcase theatrical talen ..

Pakistan's vibrant youth showcase theatrical talents at PNCA's Drama Festival

6 minutes ago
 PCB hosts Christmas dinner to Christian employees

PCB hosts Christmas dinner to Christian employees

6 minutes ago
 Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers star ..

Elections 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today

9 hours ago
 Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes fo ..

Sarfraz out as Pakistan announces Squad changes for 2nd Test against Australia

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan