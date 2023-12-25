ECP establishes online Facilitation Centre for nomination paper scrutiny

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Facilitation Centre within its secretariat to assist Returning Officers in examining nomination papers in collaboration with NADRA, NAB, FIA, FBR, and the State Bank of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established an online Facilitation Centre within its secretariat to assist Returning Officers in examining nomination papers in collaboration with NADRA, NAB, FIA, FBR, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to an ECP spokesperson, the Facilitation Centre will operate 24/7. The details of candidates submitted by Returning Officers are being forwarded to the mentioned departments for scrutiny.

In written communication, the Election Commission has directed the Secretaries of the Power Division, Petroleum Division, National Telecommunication, Housing and Works Division, as well as the Chief Secretaries and Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to acquire lists of candidates from the ECP.

The spokesman asked defaulters to remain in contact with their respective Returning Officers during nomination papers scrutiny from December 25 to 30. He vowed to ensure recoveries from defaulters. He asked federal and provincial departments to immediately contact returning officers.