ECP establishes PMCR for bye-elections NA 171

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Provincial Monitoring Control Room (PMCR) has been established at the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab, Lahore, for the monitoring of Bye-Elections NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III, to be held on 12th September, 2024

In case of any complaint call at contact numbers 042-99212620 and 042-99212209

This Control Room will work till the culmination of electoral process.