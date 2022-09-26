UrduPoint.com

ECP Establishes Special Control Room To Monitor Balochistan LG Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a special control room in Islamabad to monitor the local government polls being held in four districts of Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to the Election Commission, the control room would continue working till compilation of polling results.

The polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402-03; 051-9210837-38. The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404.

