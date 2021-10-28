UrduPoint.com

ECP Excludes Malakand From 1st Phase Of LG Polls; Includes Buner

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 08:25 PM

ECP excludes Malakand from 1st phase of LG polls; includes Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday notified that Malakand district had been excluded from the list of 17 districts where Local Government Elections would be held in the first phase.

It said that on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the commission decided to exclude Malakand from the list of 17 districts and include district Buner instead.

