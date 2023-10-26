ECP exonerates TLP in foreign funding case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The commission has given its decision on the basis of a report of the Ministry of Interior that found no involvement of the TLP in anti-state activities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given clean chit to Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) against allegations related to anti-state activities and foreign funding.

In a report presented to the Supreme Court (SC), the ECP cleared the TLP of these accusations, referencing a report from the Ministry of Interior that found no involvement of the TLP in anti-state activities.

The report from the ministry stated that the modest sum of Rs1.5 lakh received by the TLP should not be classified as foreign funding, and there was insufficient evidence to label the party as anti-state.