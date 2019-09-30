UrduPoint.com
ECP Expresses Displeasure Over Delaying Tactics In Local Body Elections

Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

ECP expresses displeasure over delaying tactics in local body elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while expressing displeasure over delaying tactics in local body's election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Secretary local government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while expressing displeasure over delaying tactics in local body's election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Secretary local government.

A two-member bench of ECP presided over by member Punjab Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi has summoned secretary local government.

.During the course of hearing, special secretary local government sought more time for notification.Upon it Irshad Qaiser remarked, "what a joke it is as two months have passed but notification could not be presented", secretary local government should appear today (Tuesday) in person and explain the position ".

