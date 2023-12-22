ECP extends date for filing nomination papers on political parties' demand: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP extended the date for submission of nomination papers by two days on the demand of various political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Friday the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP extended the date for submission of nomination papers by two days on the demand of various political parties.

Talking to the "Dawn news", he said the ECP had not made any changes in the date of elections, which would be held on February 8, 2024.

Solangi said the Commission had also taken notice of the candidates' complaints regarding nomination papers, and the legitimate ones were being redressed.

"We are trying our best to find a remedy for the issues of which the Election Commission has taken notice."

The minister said that law enforcement was a provincial matter and the provincial governments acted under the law.

"We are bound to help the Election Commission," Solangi reaffirmed.

About the protestors from Balochistan, he said that the caretaker government would try its best to solve the issue in its limited term.

The minister said the government had decided to immediately release the women and children involved in the Baloch protests and some protestors were provided medical facilities.

He said most of the protestors included people who had no homes or relatives in Islamabad.

"We decided to send them back to Quetta safely but the protestors refused to go back," Murtaza Solangi said. " Our aim was to send the protestors safely to their homes."

He said the caretaker regime assured the protesters to consider their long-standing demands as well.