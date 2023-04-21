ECP extends deadline for election symbol allotment ahead of Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for allotment of symbols to candidates participating in the Punjab Assembly elections, providing them with more time to prepare for the polls.

According to the revised program, candidates will be allotted their election symbols from April 20-26.

The aim of the revision is to ensure a smooth and fair electoral process for the Punjab Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on May 14.