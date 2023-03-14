UrduPoint.com

ECP Extends Deadline For Nomination Papers In Punjab Assembly Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for nomination paper filings till March 16 aiming to facilitate candidates vying for provincial assembly elections of Punjab province.

According to ECP spokesperson, the extension was granted in response to the demands of candidates and was aimed at providing ample time to complete the nomination process.

The ECP has also extended the deadline for filing nomination papers for reserved seats for women and minorities to March 16.

Political parties have been asked to submit their priority lists of candidates separately to the office of the relevant returning officer, the provincial election commissioner of Punjab.

It is important to note that the schedule of elections, which was issued on March 8, would remain unchanged.

The polling was set to be held on April 30, and political parties were expected to comply with the ECP's instructions to ensure a smooth and transparent election process.

More Stories From Pakistan

