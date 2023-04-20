UrduPoint.com

ECP Extends Deadline For Party Ticket Submission, Symbol Allotment In Punjab Elections

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ECP extends deadline for party ticket submission, symbol allotment in Punjab elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted a deadline extension until 12:00 a.m. on April 20, 2023, for the submission of party tickets and the allotment of symbols to candidates who will be contesting in the General Elections for the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

This move is intended to facilitate the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections and provide candidates with additional time to fulfill the required formalities.

The Election Commission has informed the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) and all Returning Officers (ROs) that the deadline extension until 12:00 a.

m. on April 20, 2023, for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to contesting candidates for the General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

It is imperative that political parties ensure the timely delivery of party tickets to their candidates, and that candidates obtain their allotted symbols from the ROs by the end of the day as per the revised schedule. This measure will enable the smooth and efficient conduct of the upcoming elections.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Pakistan Engineering Council April All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

6 hours ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

13 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

14 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.