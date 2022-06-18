UrduPoint.com

ECP Extends Display Centres Till June 30

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 11:10 AM

ECP extends display centres till June 30

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday extended the term of display centres till June 30 which were established for registration, correction and transfer of electoral votes.

Regional Election Commissioner Amir Javed, while talking to media persons said that the ECP had set up 1,059 display centers across the division for the information of current status of electoral votes.

The last date of these centres were June 19, 2022 which has been extended till June 30, he added.

He said that ECP had already given the task to display centres teams to visit door-to-door for the provision of vote-related information to those people who were unable to visit these centres. Amir Javed urged people to cooperate with these teams to complete the voting process timely.

