ECP extends nomination paper scrutiny for reserved seats in 2024 Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the scrutiny duration for nomination papers related to women's reserved and minority seats in the National and Provincial assemblies for the 2024 general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the scrutiny duration for nomination papers related to women's reserved and minority seats in the National and Provincial assemblies for the 2024 general elections.

According to the Election Commission notification, the Commission has extended the scrutiny period for nomination papers of women and minority candidates until January 13, allowing appeals against decisions on reserved seats until January 16.

The Appellate Tribunal will resolve the appeals by January 19.

According to the ECP schedule, the list of candidates will be displayed on January 20. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers by January 22. The final list of candidates will be displayed on January 23.