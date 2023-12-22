ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

(@Abdulla99267510)

The different political parties including PML-N have asked the election watchdog to extend the date for submission of nomination papers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced an extension for the submission of nomination papers, pushing the deadline to December 24, as per reports.

The election watchdog unveiled a revised schedule in this context.

The sources said that indicated that the two-day extension was granted in response to requests from various political parties, including the JUI-F, the PML-N, and the BAP.

According to the updated timeline, the deadline for filing nomination papers has been extended until Sunday, December 24. The political parties have the opportunity to submit lists of their candidates for reserved seats by the same date.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place from December 25 to December 30. Furthermore, parties have until January 3 to file appeals against decisions made by returning officers.

The national and provincial assemblies' polling is set for February 8, 2024, across the country.

It may be mentioned here that the initial deadline for filing nomination papers, according to the old schedule, was today (Friday). The nomination process commenced on December 20 and was originally slated to conclude at 4:30 pm.