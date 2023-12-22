Open Menu

ECP Extends Nomination Papers Deadline Till Dec 24

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 22, 2023 | 12:05 PM

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

The different political parties including PML-N have asked the election watchdog to extend the date for submission of nomination papers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced an extension for the submission of nomination papers, pushing the deadline to December 24, as per reports.

The election watchdog unveiled a revised schedule in this context.

The sources said that indicated that the two-day extension was granted in response to requests from various political parties, including the JUI-F, the PML-N, and the BAP.

According to the updated timeline, the deadline for filing nomination papers has been extended until Sunday, December 24. The political parties have the opportunity to submit lists of their candidates for reserved seats by the same date.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled to take place from December 25 to December 30. Furthermore, parties have until January 3 to file appeals against decisions made by returning officers.

The national and provincial assemblies' polling is set for February 8, 2024, across the country.

It may be mentioned here that the initial deadline for filing nomination papers, according to the old schedule, was today (Friday). The nomination process commenced on December 20 and was originally slated to conclude at 4:30 pm.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Same January February May December Sunday From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

4 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

12 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

12 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

12 hours ago
Process of submission nomination papers for electi ..

Process of submission nomination papers for election going on in Balochistan

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty ..

IGP Sindh imposes ban on transfers, mandates duty presence for elections

13 hours ago
 Residents return to Iceland town as volcano erupti ..

Residents return to Iceland town as volcano eruption peters out

13 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Aff ..

Caretaker Minister for Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs Syed Junaid Ali Shah anno ..

13 hours ago
 Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan' ..

Adoption of modern technology to improve Pakistan's economic indicators, increas ..

13 hours ago
 Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as ..

Mushaal Advocates for the recognition of health as a fundamental right of all in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan