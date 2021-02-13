UrduPoint.com
ECP Extends Nomination Papers' Submission Date For Senate Election Till Feb 15

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:10 PM

ECP extends nomination papers' submission date for Senate election till Feb 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Election of Pakistan (ECP) has extended submission of nomination papers' date till February 15 for Senate election to be held on March 3.

The date for submission of nomination papers has been extended after receiving written and verbal requests regarding shortage of time with candidates for submission of nomination papers, which was also highlighted by print and electronic media, said a news release issued by ECP.

List of nominated candidates would be displayed on February 16 while scrutiny of nomination papers would be held on February 17-18.

February 20 has been fixed as final date for submission of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers in tribunal and all appeals would be disposed by February 23.

In the light of tribunal's decisions, the review list of candidates would be published on February 24 and nomination papers could be withdrawn by February 25.

Polling for Senate elections would be held as per schedule date on March 3, with no further change.

On February 11, 2021, ECP has announced electoral programme for Senate election on vacant seats following retirement of members of Senate of Pakistan.

