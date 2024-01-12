ECP extends nomination withdrawal deadline for political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the nomination withdrawal time until 9 pm Friday night for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to a statement from an ECP spokesperson, the extension in the nomination withdrawal time has been made to facilitate political parties and candidates.

The last day for candidate withdrawals was Friday, January 12th within office hours.