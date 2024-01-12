Open Menu

ECP Extends Nomination Withdrawal Deadline For Political Parties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ECP extends nomination withdrawal deadline for political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the nomination withdrawal time until 9 pm Friday night for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to a statement from an ECP spokesperson, the extension in the nomination withdrawal time has been made to facilitate political parties and candidates.

The last day for candidate withdrawals was Friday, January 12th within office hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan January From

Recent Stories

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conductin ..

ECP delists 13 political parties for not conducting intra-party polls

56 minutes ago
 Govt working to promote foreign investment in coun ..

Govt working to promote foreign investment in country: President

1 hour ago
 SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

4 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

4 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 4 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan in first T20I match by 46 runs

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

17 hours ago
 “A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

17 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

17 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

17 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan