ECP extends Punjab candidates party ticket deadline

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The deadline for candidates to submit their party tickets in Punjab Provincial Assembly Constituencies has been extended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) until Wednesday (April 26).

All candidates can now submit their party tickets to the Returning Officers until midnight tonight.

In order to facilitate the candidates, the Returning Officers' offices will remain open until midnight, as directed by the Election Commission.

The Returning Officers will also receive party tickets until midnight and then proceed with the allocation of election symbols. It's important to note that Wednesday (April 26) is the last day for candidates to submit their party tickets for the Punjab Provincial Assembly General Elections, and the final list of candidates will be released after the allocation of election symbols.