ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols until 11:30 pm on Saturday for the convenience of political parties and candidates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols until 11:30 pm on Saturday for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to ECP spokesperson, candidates are now able to obtain symbols from Returning Officers until 11:30 pm on Saturday.

The spokesperson mentioned that the designated time has been extended while awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.