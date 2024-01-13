ECP Extends Symbol Allotment Deadline Until 12 Midnight
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols until 12 midnight for the convenience of political parties and candidates.
According to ECP spokesperson, candidates are now able to obtain symbols from Returning Officers until 12 midnight.
The spokesperson mentioned that the designated time has been extended while awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.
