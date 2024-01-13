Open Menu

ECP Extends Symbol Allotment Deadline Until 7 Pm Saturday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 7 pm Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the allotment of election symbols until 7 pm on Saturday for the convenience of political parties and candidates.

According to an ECP spokesperson, candidates are now able to obtain symbols from Returning Officers until 7 pm on Saturday.

