ECP Extends Time For Allotment Of Electoral Symbols By 7:00 Pm Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 06:08 PM
The electoral body says the decision has been taken for the convenience of the political parties.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extended the time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm on Saturday (today).
According to the schedule, today is the last date for allotment of electoral symbols to the candidates for the net general elections.
The decision was taken for the convenience of the political parties and the candidates.
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi had earlier said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had the constitutional prerogative of holding free, fair, impartial and transparent elections in the country.
Murtaza Solangi said the caretaker government is legal and constitutional government and responsible to fulfill all financial, administrative and security needs of the Election Commission.
Murtaza Solangi said the security issues are genuine and the government realizes it and determined to improve it. He categorically stated that elections will be held on 8th of next month.
Replying to a question, the Minister said the issues related to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf can be better explained by the party itself. He said there is no ban on raising questions in the country.
