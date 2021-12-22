ECP extends voters verification process till Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended house to house voters' verification process pertaining to the electoral lists 2021-22 for 10 days in the interest of public service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended house to house voters' verification process pertaining to the electoral lists 2021-22 for 10 days in the interest of public service.

According to ECP's press release, December 21 was the last date of house to house voters' verification, which has been extended to till December 31, 2021 so that a large number of people can registered their votes.

ECP has also extended SMS 8300 service till December 31 and made it free for facilitation of people.