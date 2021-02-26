ECP facilitating transgenders in obtaining NIC, vote registration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was aware problems being faced by transgenders , persons with disabilities, women and other neglected segments of the society in obtaining Computerized National Identity Card ( CNIC) and taking steps to resolve their all problems.

The Joint Provincial Election Commission , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haroon Khan Shinwari expressed these views while addressing a function of transgender, person with disabilities and women rights' activists known as Coalition for Inclusive Pakistan (CIP) here on Friday in Peshawar.

He said that importance of participation of people from all sections of the society including transgenders , persons with disabilities and women in the political and electoral process could not be overlooked and urged political parties, civil societies and media to sensitize this issue and play their key role to ensure their participation in political and electoral process.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan had already directed provincial governments to install access ramps at polling stations to facilitate persons with disabilities.

He said that Election Commission was taking necessary steps to ensure participation of all segments of the society in forthcoming local body elections.

He informed the participants of the function that NADRA and provincial social welfare department had been contacted to facilitate transgenders in obtaining NIC so that could be registered in the voters list.

Haroon Khan Shinwari said that Under the Election Act 2017, it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to include everyone in the voters' list and provide a conducive environment for contesting elections.

He appealed all transgenders to make NIC and get themselves registered as voters in the Election Commission.