ECP Files Appeal In SC Against LHC Decision About Eight Eletion Tribunals
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan tells the top court that formation of election tribunals is the prerogative of the Election Commission and that the High Court cannot exercise the Election Commission's powers.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13rd, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday challenged the Lahore High Court's decision on formation of election tribunals in the Supreme Court.
The ECP in its appeal subitted that formation of election tribunals is the prerogative of the Election Commission and that the High Court cannot exercise the Election Commission's powers.
The ECP asked the apex court to nullify the Lahore High Court's decision and to schedule the appeal for a hearing tomorrow.
It may be mentioned here that the Lahore High Court had decided to form eight election tribunals, and following the decision, Chief Justice Shehzad Malik had issued orders for the formation of eight tribunals yesterday.
