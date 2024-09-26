ECP files review petition to seek SC clarification on some points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court (SC), seeking clarification on some points after the detailed order in the reserve seats case.

Since the detailed order has been issued, additional grounds have been added in the already filed review petition, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The parliament introduced new provisions regarding reserved seats in the Act, and the ECP wants to know whether to follow the new law or the Supreme Court’s order so CMA has been filed, it further said.

The ECP has been deliberating on the situation after the SC’s detailed order and the amendment of the Election Act by the Parliament for the last few days.