ECP Files Review Plea Against PHC Decision On PTI 'bat' Symbol

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday filed a review petition at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) against its single bench ruling on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral 'bat' symbol

In its petition, the ECP has requested the court to review the PTI's intra-party elections and its decision related to the election symbol.

On December 26, the high court announced the verdict on PTI’s petition challenging the ECP's verdict, which had declared the party's intra-party polls "illegal" and stripped it of using the 'bat' symbol.

While announcing a reserved verdict, the PHC suspended the ECP's order and restored the party's 'bat' symbol till a final decision on the petition. The court also stated that a double bench will hear the matter after winter vacations.

The Election Commission, in its petition, requested the court to fix the plea before a division bench in the larger interest of the public. It said that the ECP is charged with the duty to conduct elections honestly, justly fairly and by law.

